'If you want to buy, then don't scold my staff': 'Cai fan' boss hasn't raised prices in 2 years but says patrons still complain

In the face of spiking food costs and overheads, one economic rice stall owner in Hougang has held firm about not increasing prices — doing so only once in the past 12 years.

However, customers have continued to complain about his food being expensive and have even scolded his staff, much to his frustration.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the boss of cai fan eatery Goldhill Family Restaurant at Blk 6 Hougang Avenue 3 stated that it costs $2 for a plate with one meat and one vegetable at his stall, while their popular fried chicken wings go for $1.10 each.

The owner, Guo Fucai, told Shin Min that rather than gunning for a large profit margin per item, he aims for a large customer base with a quicker turnover instead.

"Our takings are sufficient to cover the rising cost. And this is an industrial area with many blue-collar workers and we have a fixed customer base," explained Guo for not raising prices.

"It's not easy to make money, this is our way of being understanding."

In an interview with AsiaOne back in 2022 over the price of his meals, Guo had shared: "If we sell [food] at a lower price compared to other eateries, it's obvious that we'll be making less."

However, this has not stopped customers from complaining about the perceived high prices of the food.

Guo revealed to Shin Min how he observes squabbles erupting between customers and his staff almost every day, which makes it even harder to raise prices, he shared.

He joked: "If you want to buy my food, then don't scold my staff."

Raised prices once in 12 years

According to Guo, the stall has raised prices only once in the past 12 years, during the pandemic when business dropped by 20 per cent.

This caused him significant stress, he shared with the Chinese daily, which was why he increased the price of two vegetables and one meat dish from $2 to $2.50.

However, he indicated that it's hard for everyone to make a living, and he intends to maintain the current prices for as long as possible.

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News went down to the eatery last Wednesday (Jan 17) at about 4pm, business was brisk with a queue stretching about 50 metres long.

One elderly patron interviewed by the Chinese daily shared that she was in the queue because her grandson loved the chicken wings there.

Another woman surnamed Wang, 72, added that she patronises the stall at least twice a week and enjoys the taste and variety of dishes.

ALSO READ: Hougang 'cai fan' boss explains why he's still selling food at $2 despite 'not making enough'