IKEA apologises, offers refund after woman's glass cabinet suddenly cracks sending pieces 'flying everywhere'

PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp

Swedish retailer IKEA has apologised and offered a full refund to one of its customers after her glass cabinet suddenly cracked and sent glass bits flying in all directions.

Stomp contributor Veron told Stomp she had bought the cabinet from IKEA two years ago.

She had returned home at about 2.45pm on Jan 14 when she heard a loud sound of glass cracking.

"At first I thought a charger had exploded or something heavy had dropped," she said.

"To my horror, it was the glass door of my IKEA cabinet that had spontaneously cracked by itself.

"The sheet of glass had shattered and was attached to the door frame but pieces of glass bits had flown everywhere.

"I could still hear the glass cracking sound for hours until about 8 to 9pm.

"I don't think it cracked because of the wind as the cabinet was placed in the dining room, away from the window."

She said she immediately called the IKEA hotline but after 20 minutes, nobody answered her call.

She also messaged them on Facebook but received no reply either.

"I wore slippers and laid newspaper around the cabinet as I was so scared the whole shattered glass panel would just fall off," she said.

On Jan 20, she said she had arranged for her town council to help her dispose of the cabinet.

In response to a Stomp query, Corinna Schuler, head of corporate communication at IKEA, said:

"IKEA Tampines has been in direct contact with the customer to offer a full refund and apologise for our failure to provide fast support following her bad experience with an IKEA cabinet.

"We understand how alarming it must have been to see a glass product shatter without any apparent warning and are really sorry that the service agent she contacted at our store did not offer full support.

"Tempered glass is used in the FABRIKOR glass cabinets and most other glass household products because it does not break into uneven shards.

"However, nicks and scratches could compromise the glass and those nicks may eventually lead the tempered glass to shatter unexpectedly into small pieces. (As it did in this case.)

"We have confirmed that no one was hurt in this case but we will be reporting the incident to our product developers.

"Safety is, of course, a top priority and all our IKEA products are tested rigorously to comply with the highest standards and legislation.

"Our Customer Relations Manager has invited the customer to come to our store for a personal meeting to see how we can improve."

This is yet another incident where furniture made with tempered glass has shattered in someone's home without warning.

On Jun 19, house guests were left bloodied and cut after a glass table "exploded" during a steamboat dinner.

More about
Ikea Cabinet glasses Accidents

TRENDING

Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in &#039;outbreak response mode&#039;
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in 'outbreak response mode'
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council clarifies case of resident arrested over S&amp;CC arrears, says it did not lodge police report
Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council clarifies case of resident arrested over S&CC arrears, says it did not lodge police report
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
IKEA apologises, offers refund after woman&#039;s glass cabinet suddenly cracks sending pieces &#039;flying everywhere&#039;
IKEA apologises, offers refund after woman's glass cabinet cracks and sends pieces 'flying everywhere'
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Singaporean singer A-Do called 'pig feed' by netizen because...
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I&#039;m happier than ever
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB today

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer

SERVICES