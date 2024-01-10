Ikea recalls USB charger over risks of thermal burns and electric shock

SINGAPORE – Swedish furniture company Ikea on Jan 10 issued a recall for the Askstorm 40W USB charger in dark grey, citing risks of thermal burns and electric shock.

The product could pose these risks following wear and tear of the power cable, said Ikea Singapore, adding that no incidents have been reported in Singapore.

On its Singapore website, Ikea said the power cable may get damaged or broken after being wrapped around a charger or bent back and forth after a longer period of use. The damaged cable may then “lead to thermal burns and electric shock”.

The affected product can be identified by the model number ICPSW5-40-1 that is found on the label on the reverse side of the charger.

Ikea is urging all customers who own the USB charger to stop using it immediately and return it to any Ikea store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required.

Customers can visit Ikea.sg or contact the Ikea Customer Contact Centre on 6786 6868 for support.

“Ikea develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing programme, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards on the markets where they are sold,” said the furniture company, apologising for any inconvenience this recall may cause.

An online manual for the product cautions users to “never use a damage or faulty USB cable for charging, since this can damage the appliance and harm your device”. It also advises users to replace damaged cords with a new cord set type approved for their regions.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

ALSO READ: Diners 'super turned off' by dirty and mouldy food trays at hawker centre in Bedok