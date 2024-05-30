'I'll purposely take it apart': Man uses penknife to dismantle gantry barrier to let car through

One driver took netizens by surprise when he took a gantry barrier apart to exit a building.

In a 22-second clip posted to TikTok by SG Trending Video, a man is seen getting out of his car at the gantry of an industrial building in Boon Lay.

He tells the person recording: "Watch this, I know how to dismantle it [the barrier] – I'll purposely take it apart."

The man then uses a penknife to cut the cable ties securing the barrier and throws the bar to the side of the road before saying: "Let's go."

The gantry's display indicated that he incurred a parking fee of $46.21.

Some netizens were appalled by the man's actions, questioning if he was trying to evade paying for parking.

One comment read: "Got a BMW, but no money?"

"Now he needs to pay more than $46. maybe that's how he show he's rich," said another netizen.

Some others defended the man and believed he had reason behind his actions.

One commenter said: "Could it be that the gantry malfunctioned multiple times? Judging by how expensive the fees are, it's not normal."

A few comments also identified the man as the owner of a commercial vehicle bodybuilding company.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, an employee of the company confirmed that the man in the video was his boss and that they are in the middle of a legal dispute with the building's management.

He also said that they have been barred from entering and leaving the premises located at Boon Lay.

