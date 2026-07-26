60 nabbed, over 600 sites blocked, $600k in attempted transactions denied in crackdown on illegal gambling

A total of 60 people, aged between 17 and 79, have either been arrested or placed under investigation for their alleged involvement in illegal online gambling activities and/or misuse of bank accounts.

Days before the World Cup started on June 11, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development said in a joint statement that enforcement efforts against illegal gambling will be intensified.

On the same evening, the police revealed that they had conducted a gambling suppression operation between June 4 and 11, resulting in a total of 11 people being investigated for offences relating to illegal online gambling and misuse of bank accounts.

Providing an update, police said on Saturday (July 25) that such operations were conducted between May 1 and July 20.

They added that the efforts were intended to address the elevated risk of illegal betting in the period leading up to, and during the World Cup 2026 season.

The 60 people, including the 11 nabbed during the operation conducted between June 4 and 11, comprised 46 men and 14 women.

The police also blocked or took down over 600 illegal gambling websites, illegal gambling mobile applications and social media content promoting illegal gambling.

They also worked with payment network operators and financial institutions to block at least 6,900 attempted banking transactions related to illegal gambling activities, with a total monetary value of over $600,000.

One such operation took place on July 6, where 16 men and three women, aged between 45 and 76, were arrested for their suspected involvement in conducting illegal online gambling operations.

In total, more than $730,000 in cash, electronic devices such as mobile phones and computers, along with gambling-related paraphernalia, were seized as case exhibits.

Despite the World Cup season having ended, the police advised members of the public to continue to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities, adding that they will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in illegal gambling activities.

Those who require help for their gambling addiction can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1800-6668-668.

editor@asiaone.com