'I'm here with my friends': Lee Hsien Yang appears with PSP members outside Tanjong Pagar GRC's nomination centre

Lee Hsien Yang — brother of the People's Action Party's secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong — has joined other members of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) at a coffee shop near Bendemeer Primary School, the nomination centre for Bishan-Toa Payoh, Jalan Besar, Radin Mas, and Tanjong Pagar.

While PSP has confirmed that they will be contesting in Tanjong Pagar GRC, they did not say if Lee will be fielded as well.

"I'm here with my friends," said Lee. When asked if he would be entering the nomination centre, he replied: "You wait and see."

https://twitter.com/OliviaPohBT/status/1277785805243551746

