Lee Hsien Yang will not contest in GE2020: Michael Chua

Progess Singapore Party's (PSP) Michael Chua has just confirmed that Lee Hsien Yang — brother of the People's Action Party's secretary-general Lee Hsien Loong — will not be running in the 2020 general election.

https://twitter.com/MichelleTeoCNA/status/1277798358682198016

He was earlier spotted at a coffee shop near Bendemeer Primary School, the nomination centre for Tanjong Pagar GRC. He was later seen walking towards the nomination centre, but did not enter with the PSP candidates.

https://twitter.com/YahooSG/status/1277796985802641409

