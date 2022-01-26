'I'm not a paedophile': Dee Kosh breaks silence on scandal

Nearly one and a half years after he was accused of harassing teenage boys, Dee Kosh is finally ready to speak.

In a 10-minute YouTube video on Wednesday (Jan 26), the 33-year-old said that he wanted to tell his side of the story.

"I am not a paedophile, I never have been, nor will I ever be," the former radio DJ said.

Dee Kosh claimed that he underwent a psychological assessment which revealed that he did not "fulfil the diagnostic criteria" for paedophilia.

He also attempted to "clarify" some of the charges that he received in court, which include communicating with a minor for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, sexually exploiting a young person, making an obscene film and possessing an obscene film.

“I’ve made terrible mistakes that affected a lot of people that I care about. Words cannot truly express how sorry I am,” Dee Kosh said, adding that he was willing to take full responsibility for his actions.

He also confirmed that he'd be pleading guilty to all the charges against him on March 10.

"I am ready to receive whatever consequence the law has for me, even if it means going to jail."

The YouTuber teared up while thanking his loved ones and fans for standing by him, and tried to crack a joke: "Looks like I can film Food King Changi Prison edition. Oh wait, no more Food King already".

Background of Dee Kosh's case

Dee Kosh, whose real name is Darryl Ian Koshy, was handed seven charges in August last year.

His lawyer from Eugene Thuraisingam LLP told the court on Monday that the YouTuber will plead guilty to multiple sex-related offences involving four boys aged 15 to 17.

On Aug 17 2020, he had addressed several allegations made against him, saying: "In hindsight, I see what was wrong and I take full responsibility for my actions, and I am sorry," he wrote.

That same month, Night Owl Cinematics, which produces popular food show Food King with him as co-host, announced that it had released him from professional service engagement following a request from Dee Kosh's management.

Several firms that he had worked with, including Huawei, Foodpanda and Lenovo, also said that their engagements with him had ended.

Power 98 FM, the radio station where he used to host weekday night shows, put Dee Kosh on leave because it "does not tolerate any form of harassment".

The last video on his YouTube channel was uploaded on Aug 14, 2020.

For sexually exploiting a young person, Dee Kosh could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $10,000 or both.

If found guilty of communications for the purpose of obtaining sexual services of a minor, he could be jailed for up to two years and fined.

For making an obscene film, he also potentially faces up to two years in jail, and a fine between $20,000 and $40,000.

For the possession of obscene films, he faces a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

