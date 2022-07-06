'I'm not sitting at the back anymore': Elderly man caught 'masturbating' in bus

While on board a public bus, a young man caught a fellow commuter in a rather compromising position.

TikTok user Hakimoreo uploaded a video of an elderly man seemingly touching himself while on board a public bus on June 25.

The seven-second clip showed the old man lying on the row of seats at the back of the upper bus while allegedly masturbating.

Hakimoreo also managed to capture a picture of the man. It is not known when or where this incident took place.

Hakimoreo's video has since garnered more than nine million views on TikTok and over 30,000 comments from disgusted netizens.

"I'm not sitting at the back anymore," wrote one disgusted user.

Some other users chimed in saying that they recognised the elderly man and that he had a habit of offering others candy.

One said he offered that user candy on Bus Service 962 while another even said this man lives in the same block as him.

Last March, a woman accused a stranger of masturbating in front of her while she and her sisters were on board a feeder bus from Bedok.

Perturbed by his actions, the woman approached the bus captain for help.

Upon alighting from the bus, she realised the man had also alighted at the same stop, but she walked off in another direction.

Under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, the offence of obscene act in public place carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or both.

