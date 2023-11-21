I'm not sure if he is charging correctly, says diner who paid $7 for meatless meal from Bukit Batok stall

With prices increasing, people want to know they are being charged fairly for their purchases.

Stomp contributor Simon was taken aback when he was charged $7 for a meal he ordered from an Indian food stall at Block 447 Bukit Batok West Avenue 9 on Nov 20.

He ordered sweet potato, potato, egg and special rice and noted that he did not order any meat.

"When I asked the stall worker to break down the price, he just smiled and shook his head," said the Stomp contributor.

"I'm not even sure if he is charging correctly."

According to Simon, the egg should have cost at most $1, as well as the sweet potato and potato.

For the rice, he would have paid $1.50.

"The most I would pay is $4.50 which I also think is expensive but I can accept it," he said.

"The difference is too large."

He told Stomp he would not think of going back to the stall.

