'I'm speechless, 2 times already': Man wakes up to flooded flat after cats leave tap running

Having a pet can be an extremely fulfilling experience. You get companionship and with that, intriguing anecdotes tend to follow.

However, not many stories would be able to match up with what Zul, a local TikToker, posted last Wednesday (June 9).

It's not every day you come across a flooded home caused by your pet cats' mischievous actions.

But for Zul, it wasn't the first time either.

"I'm speechless guys, it's the second time. Both the same, when I'm sleeping with no one else home," Zul said.

Zul doesn't only have one or two cats, he's got a clowder of Russian Blue.

Somehow, his cat (or cats) figured out how the kitchen tap worked and waited for the perfect time to strike — when the human wasn't awake.

The worst part for Zul was that he was just about to head to work but had to take urgent leave to clear up the mess instead.

That didn't seem to bother his cats one tiny bit. Many were in a state of pure serendipity, splashing about in the water with not a care for the world.

"Don't play! Look, they're playing in the water.

The one that's gotta clean this mess is me, luckily my parents aren't home," Zul quipped.

Towards the end of the video, some cats were just chilling on the furniture, seemingly avoiding the water now that they've had their fair share of fun.

Zul was still trying to come to terms with what his cats had put him through.

"It's like a swimming pool, y'all go and swim!," Zul said in annoyance as he threw a tennis ball towards his cats.

The following day, Zul posted another video of his cats running amok at home.

This time, it wasn't to do with kitchen taps but kitchen towels instead.

Bits of kitchen towels were scattered everywhere, from the space surrounding a room door to the entire kitchen area and kitchen toilet.

"I came out of the room and was shocked. Look at what they're doing. They're playing with tissue! They're playing with tissue!" Zul asserted in the same exasperated tone from the previous post.

Screengrab from TikTok/zul_taylor12

A netizen tried to get Zul to look on the brighter side by stating that at least it's an easier clean-up on Zul's part, as compared to when his cats were playing with water.

Screengrab from TikTok/zul_taylor12

Another netizen felt like the cats were just too cute and adorable. Zul admitted that he too saw the funny side and found it difficult to get mad at them.

When you can say that, even after two flooding incidents and bits of kitchen towels littered everywhere, you know that the love for the cats is unconditional.

Big ups to you, Zul!

ALSO READ: Woman in Sengkang finally finds out who has been stealing her flip-flops

amierul@asiaone.com