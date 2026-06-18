IMDA launches $48m programme to support digital content creators, says Singapore no lack of compelling stories

Support will be provided to media professionals to create digital content with the newly launched Digital Content and Capability Development (DCCD) programme, said Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in a press release on Thursday (June 18).

The four-year $48 million programe aims to help Singapore's media professionals and companies stay competitive in an increasingly digital-led media landscape.

This initiative was announced by Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How during the launch event on June 18.

According to the release, local audience behaviour continues to shift towards various digital platforms, devices and formats. Some 87 per cent of people aged 15 and above are accessing top social media video sites such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook on a weekly basis.

Singapore 'no shortage of compelling stories'

To add on, short-form videos, micro-dramas, AI-assisted production workflows and AI-generated content are also gaining traction, including a new generation of digitally native content creators reshaping how content is produced, distributed and consumed.

"Singapore has no shortage of compelling stories to share with the world, and media professionals can use technology and AI to complement their storytelling craft and bring these stories to audiences in new and engaging ways," said IMDA.

The DCCD programme has two core pillars to help media professionals respond to these shifts.

Firstly, support will be provided for the development and distribution of content across social media, digital platforms and mobile-first channels.

This includes encouraging the creation of Singapore stories that appeal to different audience groups, including youths, adults and seniors.

Next, it will support innovation in digital storytelling, emerging technologies and new production methods, including AI-generated content and short-form episodic productions.

It will also promote the use of AI-assisted workflows in content development, production and localisation, allowing media professionals to spend more time on creative and business development activities.

Participation in the DCCD programme is via an accreditation exercise, where media companies will be assessed based on their current content development capabilities and track record with those found eligible to participate in Calls for Proposals (CFPs).

The accreditation exercise will be conducted twice yearly with the first CFP launching on Thursday, and running until July 31.

Harnessing AI

Media professionals will also have access to AI training under the National AI Impact Programme (NAIIP), which seeks to equip non-technical professionals with practical AI skills.

The programme aims to train 100,000 professionals across industries over the next three years, helping them use AI to enhance content creation.

IMDA has also curated a list of AI courses for media professionals on its website.

"IMDA is committed to supporting Singapore’s media ecosystem in developing new digital content formats and building digital capabilities to remain innovative and competitive," said IMDA.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com