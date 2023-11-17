singapore

'Inappropriate use': Man on train spotted wearing army pants with civilian clothes draws disapproval

PHOTO: Stomp
PUBLISHED ONNovember 17, 2023 2:16 AMByOng Su Mann

You either wear the uniform or you don't. There is no halfway.

A train passenger was spotted wearing army pants with civilian clothes on Nov 4 at 5.30pm.

A Stomp contributor shared a photo of the man on the Circle Line at Labrador Park MRT station.

"This is an inappropriate use of the army No. 4 pants," said the Stomp contributor.

In the photo, the man was wearing a grey T-shirt and flip-flops with the green pixellated camouflage pants as well as carrying a blue backpack. 

At least the man's haircut is SAF standard.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.

