Incognito mode unlocked: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong unrecognisable in Instagram photo

If you visited Gardens by the Bay on Monday (March 14), you might've rubbed shoulders with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

Wong posted photos of a trip he took to Gardens by the Bay on Instagram and Facebook that day but if you didn't recognise him at first sight, you're not alone.

With his cap and mask on, he looks like he managed to blend in successfully with the crowd, so much so that some netizens had to do a double-take when they saw his photo.

One netizen commented about his good 'disguise' while another asked "Sir, do many people there recognise you?"

To which another netizen replied: "I think he would have body guards with him. Should be recognisable haha."

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Lawrence Wong

Another commended him that it was "Disguise success!"

Other netizens wished him a good break as Wong had written on his Instagram that with Budget 2022 over, he "managed to take some time to see the beautiful cherry blossoms at @gardensbythebay".

He also praised the many volunteers who had accompanied migrant workers to the attraction over the weekend and encouraged the public to visit the display.



