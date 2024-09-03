'Inconsiderate and selfish': Woman criticised for cleaning pet dog's fur at Yishun coffee shop

A woman who brought her dog along to a coffee shop and started cleaning it in front of a stall received backlash from netizens.

In a video posted to Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Sunday (Sept 1), the woman can be seen dusting her dog's fur with her hands as it sits on a pet stroller in front of a roast meat stall.

She then pulls out some wet wipes and wipes the dog more before leaving with it in tow.

The Facebook user who posted the video, surnamed Ng, told AsiaOne that the coffee shop, which is located in Yishun, had two signs which said "no pets allowed".

Despite this, he witnessed the woman bringing her dog into the eatery at around 11.30am on Sunday.

Ng also shared a video of the two signs put up at the coffee shop's entrance.

"Public [spaces] aren't only for you and your dog, [they] belong to us all, be polite and humble," he wrote in a comment while addressing the dog owner.

"Do give a thought for those who are sensitive to dogs."

Ng added that he initially took the video to alert the roast meat stall owner about the incident.

A search by AsiaOne found that the roast meat stall in question is a chain with various locations around Singapore, including one at Block 418 Yishun Ave 11.

Some netizens criticised the woman for bringing her dog into an eatery while others raised possible issues with hygiene.

One such netizen commented: "Why did she do that in front of a cooked food stall? Besides, she needs to respect other people's religious practice even if [that stall] doesn't sell halal food."

"Inconsiderate and selfish attitude," wrote another commentor.

Another netizen commented: "All the fur [could get] mixed with the soup and food."

However, a few netizens questioned Ng for not intervening to stop the woman.

"Instead of taking video, why don't you walk up and tell her about it?" Asked one, to which Ng replied that he's afraid of confronting her.

