Woman who placed 1-year-old baby on HDB staircase ledge jailed for more than 2 months

A woman who was caught placing a baby on an HDB staircase ledge has been sentenced to two months and two weeks' jail.

Lihsna Ayu Indahsari, 24, was sentenced on Thursday (July 23) after being convicted of ill-treating a child under her care.

According to court documents, the Indonesian national was found to have placed the one-year-old child on the parapet ledge of a staircase landing between the fifth and sixth floors of Block 468C Admiralty Drive on May 18.

The offence was committed while she was responsible for the child's care, and the act was likely to cause him unnecessary injury, according to the charge under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The case drew public attention after a photo of the incident was shared online, sparking concerns over the child's safety.

In the image, a woman can be seen holding the baby, with one of the child's legs appearing to dangle outside the ledge.

The court heard that Lihsna was holding a crying boy and comforting him in the stairwell when she noticed him leaning towards the edge and thought he wanted to see birds flying overhead before placing him on the ledge for about five minutes, reported Shin Min Daily News.

She was arrested on July 7 in connection with the incident and has been detained since then.

The prosecution said the offence was serious as the toddler was just a year old at the time and unable to protect himself, noting that his leg had dangled over the edge and that a fall could have resulted in serious injury or death, reported Shin Min Daily News.

However, prosecutors noted that the incident was brief and appeared to be an isolated one, with her actions stemming from ignorance rather than malice.

They added that there were no previous reports of similar dangerous or abusive behaviour by the woman.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com