Chinatown hotel murder: Indonesian man accused of killing wife brought back to crime scene

A 41-year-old Indonesian man who turned himself in to the police after allegedly murdering his wife at a five-star hotel in Chinatown was escorted back to the crime scene on Wednesday (Dec 3).

Salehuddin, who goes by one name, arrived at the basement car park of Capri by Fraser China Square hotel in an unmarked police van at about 9.15am.

He exited the vehicle in wrist and ankle restrains, hunched over with his head bowed in front of media photographers.

The suspect was led by investigators from the police's Criminal Investigation Department up to the seventh-floor room of the hotel, where the killing is suspected to have occurred.

He was also accompanied by an interpreter and an independent volunteer under the Appropriate Adult Scheme, which renders support to suspects under the age of 18, or adults with intellectual disabilities or mental health issues.

Salehuddin was questioned for about two hours at the hotel and reappeared at the car park at 11.15am.

The suspect is accused of murdering his spouse, 38-year-old Indonesian Nurdia Rahmah Rery, between 3am and 5am on Oct 24.

The police earlier said that he had walked into Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre at about 7.40am the same day and told officers that he had killed his wife.

Nurdia was found lying motionless in the hotel room and pronounced dead on the spot.

Salehuddin was charged in court with murder the next day.

At the court mention, he told District Judge Tan Jen Tse that he wanted to be prosecuted in Indonesia.

The judge said he would not accept any applications at the moment and ordered the suspect to be remanded for three weeks for psychiatric assessment.

According to media reports, Nurdia's family were not aware of any disputes between the couple, who had been married for nine years.

Nurdia's younger brother reportedly said the couple had travelled alone to Singapore without their two children after Salehuddin resigned from his job in Brunei.

If found guilty of murder, Salehuddin could be sentenced to death.

