Indonesian who flashed SIA stewardess claims he was in 'troubled state' over leaving his friends

SINGAPORE — After downing two glasses of champagne, a business class passenger on board a Singapore Airlines plane decided to expose himself to an air stewardess.

Brilliant Angjaya, 23, an Indonesian, also used his phone to record the air stewardess' reaction to his indecent act.

On March 24, Angjaya was sentenced to three weeks' jail after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exposure.

In sentencing, District Judge Paul Quan said Angjaya's actions were "inexplicable" and "inexcusable".

The incident happened on board a Singapore Airlines flight from China to Singapore on Jan 23.

Further details about the flight and air stewardess cannot be revealed due to a gag order to protect the victim's identity.

The court heard that during the flight, Angjaya had an in-flight meal and two glasses of champagne before he went to sleep.

After he awoke, he went to the toilet to relieve himself. There, he suddenly thought of recording a video of himself showing his genitals to someone, and capturing the person's reaction.

At about 4.45am, he returned to his seat and placed his mobile phone on recording mode before unzipping his jeans and exposing his genitals.

The victim later approached Angjaya with an in-flight meal. Upon seeing his exposed genitals, she was shocked and looked in the opposite direction.

She then quickly pulled out the foldable table, placed Angjaya's meal on it, and left.

The victim had also noticed Angjaya's mobile phone with its camera pointing at her, and decided to report the matter to her supervisor.

When approached by the supervisor, Angjaya denied recording the incident, but eventually handed over his mobile phone upon request.

The supervisor checked his mobile phone and saw videos of the incident, including footage of the victim.

The police were alerted before the flight's scheduled landing at 6.45am, and Angjaya was arrested.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Kai pressed for four to six weeks' jail.

The prosecutor said Angjaya's intoxication, and the fact that the crime was committed on board a plane and against a public transport worker were aggravating factors.

Noting that Angjaya had denied the act at first, DPP Ng said: "Had he been truly remorseful, he would not have lied to the victim's supervisor when asked if he was recording. He would have come clean from the onset."

Angjaya's lawyer, Navin Thevar, said his client was in a "troubled state" at the time, and drank champagne to "try to knock out" as he could not sleep on the flight.

After he committed the act, he surrendered his mobile phone and apologised to the cabin crew, added Mr Navin.

Angjaya also wrote an apology letter to the victim, which his lawyer read in court.

In the letter, Angjaya wrote that he was leaving China for good after studying there for around five months, and was troubled because he did not know when he would get to see the friends he made there again.

"What I did was very stupid. But I believe you deserve an explanation why I did what I did," wrote Angjaya, adding that he knew his reasons did not justify his actions.

He continued: "You do not deserve the distress and complications I caused you... I hope it gives you at least some comfort knowing that I will face justice for my action."

Judge Quan said the alarm caused to the victim was heightened in the context of a business class cabin, where flight attendants would have more personal contact with passengers.

The judge said: "The defence has characterised the offence as a highly inappropriate prank. I hold a different view. It was perverse enough for (Angjaya) to even contemplate how someone might react to his indecent exposure."

Nevertheless, Judge Quan accepted that Angjaya had exhibited genuine remorse.

Angjaya was granted permission to call his father in Indonesia after sentencing.

