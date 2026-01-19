'Not just an innocent victim': Woman who tore CNY decorations in Boon Keng claims man harasses neighbours

A woman who was recently in the spotlight for tearing down Chinese New Year decorations from the gate of a HDB flat in Boon Keng has apologised for her "spur of the moment" actions after seeing a photo of her relative pasted on the door of Lee, the flat owner.

In a TikTok video on Sunday (Jan 18), she admitted that her actions were "completely not right", but explained that Lee is "not just an innocent victim" as he makes himself seem in a YouTube video he uploaded on Jan 12.

@kaurprabhmeet1 The real story behind behind the video that has gone viral. Mr Lee, isn’t just an innocent victim he has painted himself out to be. I am sorry for my actions but can now use this platform to help the neighbours living in his torment? #sgfyp #wakeupsingapore #sgtiktok ♬ original sound - Prabh in recovery

According to Prabh, Lee has been harassing his neighbours and acting aggressively towards them for over a decade.

In addition to making racist comments against her relatives, Lee allegedly causes disruptions to his neighbours by hitting the water pipes at odd hours of the day.

The clanging sounds are just the tip of the iceberg, she said, adding that he consistently holds the lift doors open to stop neighbours from moving, and even goes to the extent of verbally and physically intimidating some.

In a separate video uploaded on Sunday, she also said that another resident living in the area made a police report after being physically attacked by Lee.

The resident, who lives in the unit directly above Lee, also shared a video of Lee loitering at the HDB void deck in disguise, waiting to ambush him and his two daughters on the way to school in 2020.

According to Prabh, police reports against Lee have been made by multiple residents, though there is "not enough evidence".

Residents are now gathering evidence with their own cameras to build "a very firm case" against Lee, she said.

'Two wrongs do not make a right': MP Shawn Loh

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Jalan Besar MP Shawn Loh said he is aware of the situation and that it is "one of the most frustrating and hard-to-resolve cases" in his constituency.

"The agencies and I are actively monitoring the issue," he said, explaining that residents alerted him to their situation last year and that he also informed the agencies to look into the complaint "as recently as two weeks ago".

The residents are currently seeking recourse from the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal, after previous attempts at the Community Mediation Centre failed.

Loh also commented on Prabh's video, saying that "two wrongs do not make a right", and that the investigation is being handled by the police and HDB.

"With the start of this new year, I hope we can all be considerate to our neighbours so that we can all live in a more harmonious environment," he said.

