'Innovative cheapskate': Mercedes driver slammed for parking in EV charging lot at Funan car park

Was the car park full and the driver didn't want to wait for an available lot? Or was the driver in such a rush that he could not wait?

Whatever the reason was, the driver was desperate enough to park his petrol-powered car in an electric vehicle (EV) charging lot.

And to make it appear that the car was being juiced up, the driver placed the charger gun in the boot.

A photo of the blue Mercedes-Benz GL 250 SUV parked in the charging lot at the car park of Funan mall was posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (June 23).

According to car sales platform Sgcarmart, cars in the GL 250 series run on petrol.

Many netizens were appalled at the driver's behaviour, calling him cheap and inconsiderate.

One comment read: "Innovative cheapskate. Well, he should be prepared to pay the cost when caught."

"Selfish driver. Already there are not enough charging stations, and he still wants to do things like that," a netizen wrote.

Another wrote: "Some people can really be so low class and still drive this type of car. Disgrace."

Some netizens came to the driver's defence though, saying that there might have been an emergency which led to his actions.

"[He] probably had a tummy ache and was just [parked for] 15 minutes, but someone saw and captured what he did... If I had a tummy ache, I would have done that," wrote one netizen.

Some others suggested that the person who took the picture of the car report the matter to Funan's management.

