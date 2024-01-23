Insensitive? Dog spotted in GetGo car

Keep in mind that the car would be used by others as well.

A dog was spotted in the backseat of a GetGo vehicle in a Jurong carpark recently, prompting a woman to wonder whether this is allowed.

Stomp contributor Feeza shared photos of the animal in a red Honda car parked near the Food Master @ Jalan Bahar food court on Jan 13.

"I'm not sure GetGo allows this," said the Stomp contributor.

"As a Muslim, I don't feel comfortable with this incident."

On the GetGo website, an article said that pets are only allowed if they are kept in locked carriers as pet fur can cause an allergic reaction for other users.

"We do want to be considerate to the Muslim community as well," added the car-sharing company.

"If you do bring your pet along, please do ensure that they are always kept in a carrier and that the car is clean upon return. This will help ensure the next user gets to enjoy a clean and comfortable ride too!"

GetGo said that a cleaning fee of up to $300 (before GST) would be imposed for drivers found leaving the car with pet fur on the upholstery.

