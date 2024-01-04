'It was a very expensive lesson': GetGo car user shocked at being charged over $1,000 for 'minor scratch repair'

What is the lesson?

A GetGo car user said he learnt a very expensive lesson after he was charged $1,000 for what he called a "minor scratch repair".

Stomp contributor Andy shared photos of the damage on the left side of the BYD e6 electric vehicle.

Recounting how the damage came about, he said: "I drove into one of those old multi-storey carparks with the narrow passage between floors.

"I was very shocked that the downward passage was so much tighter than the upward passage. Being unfamiliar with the turning arc of the GetGo car, I accidentally scratched the side of it."

Another shocker was the bill he got from the car-sharing company.

"It was a very expensive lesson as GetGo charged me more than $1,000 in repair costs," said the Stomp contributor, who shared a breakdown of the costs:

Repair cost: $918

Repair/panel beat/remove/refit: $324 front door, rear door, rear fender Spray paint: $486 front door, rear door, rear fender Others: Two $108 GetGo Stickers

Loss of use at $120 per day for two days: $240

The total came to $1,158.

Stomp has contacted GetGo for more info.

In response to a Stomp query regarding a similar case in March 2023, GetGo said: "GetGo ensures that our accident and insurance policies are clear and fair for our users.

"All charges payable by our users in the event of an accident are outlined in our terms and conditions, and FAQs."

