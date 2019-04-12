Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff

PHOTO: Facebook/kurtistakurtbergkurtkishi, Instagram/kurtistakurtbergkurtkishi
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

'Singapore superstar celebrity' Kurt Tay might be a controversial internet personality who has garnered notoriety for getting breast implants in 2013, but it seems that his latest 'claim to fame' wasn't what he bargained for.

Tay, 33, claimed to have been pranked by someone impersonating a Mediacorp staffer, after he turned up at the TV station for an "interview" which never existed. 

In a string of Facebook posts published today (Dec 4), Tay shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation he had with a person claiming to be Catherine Robert, a "head of producer(sic)" for Mediacorp's Channel 5.

However, Robert is a radio DJ on Gold 905. When contacted by AsiaOne, Robert expressed surprise and stated that she had no such correspondence with Tay. The number published in the screenshots was also different from Robert's.

According to the screenshots, the impersonator reached out to Tay early last month with the interest in booking him for an episode of a comedy series that was being produced for 2020.

Filming was estimated to take place in the first week of December and they claimed that he would be paid $1,100 for being on the episode.

They also asked if Tay's parents and wife would be willing to be interviewed, but he turned down the request. Tay himself was keen to participate and even applied for annual leave to clear his schedule.

He also told the imposter that no topic was off limits and they clarified that they would be asking him about the police report he made against three people who distributed flyers of him, his breast implant procedure, his "obsession" with WWE championship belts and tattoos, and the Subaru car challenge.

PHOTOS: Screengrab from Instagram/kurtistakurtbergkurtkishi

The impersonator also sent a photo of the studio set-up and instructed Tay to meet their colleague, "Ian Seymour" (a name which corresponds to that of a senior producer at Mediacorp), who will lead him to "Studio 6" for the filming on Dec 4.

PHOTOS: Screengrab from Instagram/kurtistakurtbergkurtkishi

On Nov 11, the filming was confirmed and Tay even took the initiative to confirm the filming on two occasions — Nov 27 and Dec 3 — and was told that things would go on as planned.

However, when he arrived at Mediacorp on the day itself, he was denied entry because his name wasn't registered at the reception. The imposter claimed that it was a mistake and they would send their crew down to check because they were "in a meeting".

They even told Tay to contact their colleague, Michelle, and passed him her contact number. Tay's attempts to reach Michelle were futile and the impersonator said they would check with her.

Finally, they told Tay that their crew had "got the wrong guy" and they were looking for a "Kurt Tan", not "Kurt Tay", and he was "already in the studio".

Infuriated, Tay took to Facebook with an expletive-filled rant and even posted a photo of a police report he made.

Posted by Kurtista/Kurtberg/Kurtkishi/Rykurt on Tuesday, 3 December 2019

When contacted about this incident, Mediacorp told AsiaOne: "We believe this was a case of impersonation of our staff and will be filing a police report."

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
Social media whatsapp Fraud Mediacorp

TRENDING

Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4 people, including 2-year-old boy, taken to hospital after accident involving car and cabs in Ang Mo Kio
4 people, including 2-year-old boy, taken to hospital after accident involving car and cabs in Ang Mo Kio
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Code of conduct to recommend pedestrians keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users required to take theory test
E-scooter, e-bike riders must take theory test; pedestrians encouraged to keep left on footpaths
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
8 hidden dangers SQ girls may face on the job
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed

Home Works

7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post
Malaysian woman finds banknote from late father thanks to viral Facebook post

SERVICES