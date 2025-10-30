Intervention or interruption? Man in Singapore stops python from killing cat, netizens divided

A cat was saved, but a snake was probably left hungry.

A Marcus Lee took to Facebook on Thursday (Oct 30) to detail his encounter with a python that had just caught its prey.

He said he had heard a "yowl that choked into a wet, gurgling gasp" and expected to see cats squabbling, only to be greeted with one ensnared in a python's grip.

After some dilemma, he grabbed the reptile by its tail and tried to "disorient" it. In a video taken from Marcus' point of view, the cat can be heard struggling as he vigorously swung the python around.

The cat eventually managed to escape, and the snake slithered into the bushes.

"I watched the python, ensuring it was unharmed... I whispered an apology into the darkness, hoping it could accept my trespass for its lost meal. Had it been the snake in distress, I would have fought just as fiercely for it. This was not about choosing sides," he said.

Netizens in the comments section were divided, as some felt he did the right thing, while others questioned his actions.

"You're so brave Marcus. Thank you on behalf of all cat lovers. Perhaps you were meant to intervene? Perhaps it wasn't the cat's time? What I know is that fate is definite," said one netizen.

Another said: "Ignore those keyboard warriors. Thank you for saving our community cats."

"Shouldn't we let nature take its own course? Not all interventions are necessary? So the cat's life is more precious than the snake's?" remarked one opposing voice.

Some also criticised him for filming instead of using both hands to 'save' the cat.

"Anytime, anyone needs to video whatever they are doing, is 100 per cent for content. If you're really trying to 'save' the cat, why use one hand and then continue to video?"

In 2022, a woman was criticised for throwing sticks at a snake that was creeping up on an unsuspecting duck. The snake turned around and slithered away.

Netizens back then reproached her for "disturbing nature".

