iPhone above cubicle door: Woman says she was filmed showering at Virgin Active

A woman was taking a shower after a gym session when she saw an iPhone hovering above the cubicle door.

Stomp contributor Lim told Stomp that she visited Virgin Active at Marina One on March 8 at about 9.40pm to use their amenities.

She then went to take a shower.

"I was in one of the ladies' cubicles nearest to the steam room, which is also close to another entrance," she said.

"As I turned my back around, I noticed what appeared to be an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max hovering literally on top of the shower cubicle door.

"The phone was gone in a flash when the culprit outside realised I'm alert that I was being filmed completely naked in the shower.

Stomp contributor Lim said: "The circled area is where I saw the phone camera appear on the top corner secretly filming me."

"It happened in an instant and I was too stunned to react or shout for help.

"I quickly checked the time and it was 10.10pm when the incident happened."

Lim said that she immediately reported the incident to one of the female staff on duty but said that she did not seem to help her "find a solution".

"The staff didn't seem to believe me at first until I kept pushing the matter," she said.

"I can't believe it happened either because such a thing has never happened to me before and I've only seen it in news and articles."

She has since lodged a police report.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Lim said the incident has left her extremely traumatised and unable to sleep at night.

"Now, whenever I use a public cubicle outside, I constantly look up and look around and check the cubicle before I think it's safe to use.

"I'm also concerned that this culprit could have committed such an act more than once and who knows what he/she will do to my nudes.

"I'm totally disgusted just recalling the incident and I will never want to go back to Virgin Active until they catch the culprit."

She told Stomp she hopes the authorities will catch the culprit and for justice to be served to prevent another victim from falling into the same trap.

"I'm reporting this case to you because I'm not going to let this matter rest.

"Not only my safety but my privacy and personal space were violated.

"This also concerns other members and potential female members' safety who are unaware that such a case happened there and might be the next targeted victim.

"I hate how being a female we have to constantly be on our toes and stay alert even in a public toilet!"

In response to a Stomp query, a Virgin Active Singapore spokesman said: "Virgin Active Singapore is aware of the incident which occurred at Marina One on 8 March 2023, Wednesday.

"A police report has been made and we are working closely with the Singapore Police Force as investigations are underway.

"Our team has been proactively reaching out to the affected member since the incident to ensure her well-being as well as to provide any necessary assistance and support.

"We sincerely apologise for this incident and would like to assure our members that this is an independent occurrence. We have taken immediate steps to mitigate the issues and are working closely with the Singapore Police Force and the affected member in investigating the matter.

"We take our obligation to the safety of our members very seriously and will continue to take the necessary precautions to protect their privacy and security.

"Our clubs are a safe space, and we will do everything we can to ensure that members can utilise club facilities and amenities with peace of mind."

ALSO READ: Singapore woman spots CCTV camera in JB massage parlour's private room after undressing

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.