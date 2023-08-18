'Irresponsible and reckless': Man slammed after toddler seen 'driving' car in Pasir Ris

Driving a car is not child's play – even a simple mistake could cause serious injuries to yourself or others on the road.

One man's apparent disregard for safety has sparked concern, as he was seen allowing a toddler to 'drive' the car on the road along Pasir Ris Drive 1.

A fellow driver shared a video recording of the incident on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Thursday (Aug 17) and captioned the post: "Drivers like this should be off the road."

Netizens flooded the comments section of the video, outraged over the driver's negligence on the road. A user even said: "Pls send this video to TP (Traffic Police)."

Some also shared that this is not the first time they have seen such drivers on the road.

Legal age to drive in Singapore

One must be at least 18 years old to qualify for a driving licence to drive or ride a motor vehicle on the roads in Singapore.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it also illegal for anyone under 1.35m, regardless of age, to be unsecured in a vehicle.

First-time offenders can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to S$1,000, or both.

Passengers under the height of 1.35m must be secured in child restraints, booster seats or adjustable seatbelts while travelling in a vehicle.

Gerard Pereira, training manager at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre, told The Straits Times in an interview that babies up to nine months old weighing up to 10kg should be placed in a rear-facing infant capsule in the back seat.

Toddlers from nine months to four years old weighing 9kg to 18kg should be buckled in a rear-facing car seat in the back.

And children from five to eight years old weighing 19kg to 36kg should be strapped in a forward-facing car seat in the back. Adjustable seat belts should be used if they outgrow their booster seats.

