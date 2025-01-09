ISD detains 3 self-radicalised Singaporeans who planned to carry out attacks overseas

Three self-radicalised Singaporeans were detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in November last year, said the Internal Security Department (ISD) on Thursday (Jan 9).

According to ISD, Muhammad Indra Aqmal bin Effendy, 21, Mohamad Latiff bin Rahim, 41, and Nurisham bin Yusoff, 44, were "separately self-radicalised online and had made preparations to engage in armed violence overseas".

Although their cases were not related, the three men's radicalisation had either been triggered or accelerated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, added ISD.

Indra and Nurisham planned to fight for Hamas and its military wing in Gaza while Latiff planned to fight alongside Iran's military and Iran-backed militant groups in the Middle East against Israel.

All three men had either gone to or planned to visit shooting ranges in Thailand and Indonesia to train using firearms and one of them was willing to carry out attacks in Singapore.

Aspired to die while fighting

Following Hamas' attacks against Israel on Oct 7, 2023, Indra began consuming online content on the situation in Gaza, which showed Palestinian civilians being killed by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). He also came across extremist materials on armed jihad and martyrdom.

Within a few weeks, the former lift mechanic developed a hatred towards the IDF and a strong desire to fight for Hamas. Indra also aspired to die as a martyr while fighting.

To prepare to travel to Gaza, he researched online on possible travel routes and identified a foreign contact who could guide him around the Palestinian territories.

The 21-year-old worked on becoming combat-ready, such as honing his unarmed combat skills at home and practising reloading and pulling the trigger with his toy guns daily. He also searched online for shooting ranges in Batam, Indonesia, where he could train with live firearms.

Practised shooting, knife-wielding in Bangkok

Latiff, a director in a digital marketing company at the time of his arrest, was based in Bangkok, Thailand.

In 2010, he began consuming online content on Islamic eschatological prophecies relating to the end-of-times in a bid to deepen his religious knowledge.

Most end-of-times prophecies involve a Muslim army carrying black flags emerging in the region commonly associated with Central Asia to engage in a final battle. The imagery is often misappropriated by terrorist groups to garner support.

Over the years, Latiff became convinced the end-of-times would occur in his lifetime, and that it was his religious duty to fight against the "enemies" of Islam.

Hamas' attack on Oct 7, 2023 and the conflict's expansion to Iran further strengthened Latiff's beliefs and accelerated his desire to engage in armed violence, said ISD.

He perceived the IDF and the Israeli government as "enemies" for inflicting suffering on the Palestinians.

Believing that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would issue a call for Muslims to engage in armed jihad, Latiff was ready to join Iran's military forces or Iran-backed militant groups.

To prepare himself for combat, Latiff visited a shooting range in Bangkok to familiarise himself with firearms in September 2022.

In early 2024, he started practising stabbing and slashing motions with kitchen knives at least four to five times a month in Bangkok, simulating attacks on vital body points which he believed would cause instant death - such as the chest and jugular veins.

Although Latiff did not have plans to attack Singapore, he admitted that he was willing to do so if instructed by Khamenei, said ISD.

Thought military training would be useful

Nurisham, 44, was working as a security guard when he was arrested last October.

While searching for religious knowledge on social media in 2020, he was exposed to the teachings of foreign radical and segregationist preachers.

He believed martyrdom was the easiest way for him to atone for his sins to enter heaven during the impending end-of-times.

Following Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attacks, Nurisham also discovered extremist materials linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict online, which convinced him that it was his religious obligation to travel to Gaza to fight.

Nurisham looked for ways to enter Gaza and posted extensively on social media in hopes that someone would help him get there.

He believed the military training he had undergone while serving with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) would be useful and made plans to visit a shooting range in Batam.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Thursday that security systems and processes have been put in place, both at the national level and within the SAF, to screen for and detect personnel who may pose security threats.

A Mindef spokesperson said: "It is a legitimate concern and security threat that national servicemen could use their skills learned in the SAF to commit criminal acts or acts of terrorism.

"The Military Security Department within Mindef regularly screens for persons who might pose such threats. If identified, such persons will not be put into positions to acquire soldiering skills or gain access to equipment that pose a threat."

Mindef works closely with other government security agencies, the spokesperson said, adding that SAF commanders also engage their soldiers regularly to "strengthen cohesion and promote mutual understanding between people of different backgrounds".

'Stay vigilant': ISD

According to ISD, the three men acted alone and there was no indication they had radicalised or recruited others in Singapore. Their family members were unaware of their plans.

ISD said that these cases highlight how overseas conflicts can impact Singapore's security.

"Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict in October 2023, ISD has dealt with at least five Singaporeans under the Internal Security Act, whose radicalisation was either triggered or accelerated by the conflict," it added.

ISD also reminded the public to stay vigilant against radical elements and extremist narratives.

"We will take firm action against any individual in Singapore who supports, promotes, undertakes or makes preparations to undertake armed violence, regardless of how they rationalise such violence, or where the violence takes place," it said.

"Family members and friends are best placed to notice changes in behaviour and alert the authorities if they suspect their loved ones have been radicalised."

Possible signs of radicalisation include, but are not limited to:

Frequently surfing radical websites

Posting/sharing extremist views on social media platforms, such as expressing support/admiration for terrorists/terrorist groups as well as the use of violence

Sharing extremist views with friends and relatives

Making remarks that promote ill-will or hatred towards people of other races, religions or communities

Expressing intent to participate in acts of violence overseas or in Singapore

Inciting others to participate in acts of violence.

ISD encouraged anyone who knows or suspects that a person has been radicalised to promptly contact its hotline 1800-2626-473.

