Strikes on Israel, Lebanon during Ramadan 'deepens pain': Faishal

Singapore is deeply concerned by the developments in the Middle East, with Israel and the US launching strikes on Iran and Lebanon, said Acting Minister in charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim.

"This failure of diplomacy has escalated tensions in the region with serious consequences. That this has happened during the holy month of Ramadan deepens the pain felt by many across communities," he said on Saturday (Feb 28).

Assoc Prof Faishal, who is also Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs, was speaking to the media at the sidelines of a breaking of fast event held at Kampong Gelam Ramadan bazaar.

He added that Singapore is monitoring developments closely and supports de-escalation, the protection of civilian lives and respect for international law.

"Let us not forget the plight of the Palestinians who have been suffering and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution in the region."

Assoc Prof Faishal also urged Singaporeans to remain calm and united while safeguarding the trust and harmony between communities.

US, Israel launch strikes on Iran

On Saturday morning, the United States and Israel launched a military operation, codenamed Operation Epic Fury, on Iran — targeting the Iranian leadership including its leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

A senior Israeli official told Reuters that the Iranian leader's body had been found after a strike while Trump said the US worked closely with Israel to target the man who led Iran since 1989.

Iranian state media confirmed on Sunday morning that the supreme leader has been killed in the strikes.

