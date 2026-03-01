No Singaporean casualties in Middle East following strikes in Iran and retaliatory attacks: MFA

There have been no reports of Singaporean casualties in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Saturday (Feb 28).

"Singaporeans currently residing or transiting in the region are advised to take all necessary precautions for their personal safety," said a MFA spokesperson.

Measures to take include staying indoors, going to a safe shelter when alerted, monitoring the news and heading the local government's advice.

"Please remain vigilant at all times," MFA added.

The ministry’s statement comes after the US and Israel carried out military strikes on Iran, which they said are aimed at toppling its leaders and dealing a blow to its nuclear programme.

Iran responded by launching missiles at Israel and at several Gulf Arab states that host American bases, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

MFA said that Singapore regrets the "failure of negotiations" and urged all parties to return to negotiations to "achieve a peaceful resolution" in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations' Charter.

Amidst the situation in the Middle East, which has resulted in airspace closures and flight cancellations, MFA advises Singaporeans to consider alternative travel arrangements that do not involve transits through the region.

MFA's spokesperson advised travellers to purchase comprehensive travel insurance, and said Singaporeans should register online with the ministry through eregister.mfa.gov.sg, so that they can be contacted if the need arises.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance can contact the nearest Singapore overseas mission or MFA's duty office, which operates around the clock, either by phone on 6379-8800 or 6379-8855, by fax on 6476-7302, or through e-mail at mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg.

Separately, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said that due to the heightened global security situation, they have stepped up security checks on arriving travellers and cargo at the land, air and sea checkpoints from Saturday.

"Travellers should expect delays at the checkpoints and are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance," they added.

Singapore Airlines and Scoot cancelled six flights on Saturday and Sunday after a wave of strikes in Iran, adding that they will "monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and adjust flight paths as needed".

[[nid:730630]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com