'Is it ethical?' Diner gobsmacked after served just 4 pieces of meat in his $3.50 chicken rice

Is it inflation or poor business ethics?

That was the question posed by Stomp contributor Huntington, who was left disappointed by the small portion of his chicken rice.

Huntington said he bought a packet of Hainanese chicken rice from a coffee shop stall at Block 146 Potong Pasir Avenue 1 on Tuesday evening (May 30), at around 6.30pm.

He told Stomp: "I paid $3.50 for chicken rice and it came with only four pieces of meat. I did not see it when my food was being packed and only noticed when I got home.

"I know inflation is real, but is it ethical for the quality?"

Moreover, it was not Huntington's first time patronising the stall.

He added: "I can't say exactly how many pieces of meat, but usually there is more and I pay the same price."

