'It goes to her savings account': TikToker responds to criticisms of her using sister with autism in ad

Being a caregiver is not easy and sharing the journey and struggles online, takes a lot of courage.

Andreana Tay, a TikToker known for posting autism-related videos, recently received backlash online after she published an Estee Lauder ad featuring her autistic sister in the video.

The sponsored content centred around how 28-year-old Tay, finds time for herself despite working full-time and being a caregiver for her sister, Audrey, who has autism.

Among the nasty comments received was a comment that received 82 likes, which stated: "How are you pulling your sister into an ad?"

In response to these accusations, Tay posted a video on June 25 with the caption: "I literally can be transparent with y'all, whatever we earn from those campaigns goes into Audrey's account and even pay for her bills at home. She is unable to support herself, so this is another means or way she can be at home earning some money."

I literally can be transparent with yall, whatever we earn from those campaigns its goes into Audrey's account and even pay for her bills at home. She is unable to support herself, so this is another means or way she can be at home earning some money. - I really dont understand why so many people just jump into conclusions and assuming the worst that could happened… Clearly y'all don't know me and judging me based on whatever you saw online. - I really feel super disheartened because being on this platform for awhile now, people still have this kind of judgment. Not everyone is bad and I do agree that there are some who would make use of their conditions… - Again, you are not living the life that I live with my sister. She isn't your responsibility in the future, she is mine…

Shocked that there were so many insensitive comments about her ad, she clarified in the video that "the whole campaign itself is talking about everybody's different story".

She added: "Yes, I have Kakak (referring to their helper at home) but obviously we need someone to help in the house right? How do you think it's so easy to be a full-time caregiver at home?"

And as a full-time social media manager, she mentioned that she also needs to focus on her work and build her career so that she is able to help her sister in the future.

Hence, Tay emphasised that whatever sponsorship campaigns that she takes on, such as the Estee Lauder ad, goes into her sister's savings account.

Frustrated that she is constantly being accused of using her sister to make money, Tay said: "Enough is enough. If you've got any better plans or any way to help my sister to earn money, please let me know. I am all ears."

Speaking to AsiaOne, Tay said that at first, she'd intended to ignore the negative comments.

"At first I just wanted to let the comments slide because I find that this is a norm on TikTok where people love to comment based on their impression of you just by a video," she said.

"I can also tell that there are still many people who don't understand the idea of how this could potentially help my sister to earn some money for her future expenses because she isn't insured in terms of critical illness or hospitalisation plans," she said.

When asked about how she felt reading the negative comments, Tay stated that she was "truly disheartened and disappointed" by them.

"Many people keep thinking that I am making use of my sister to earn money, but in fact she is earning it for herself, I am just helping her," she reiterated, before adding: "As long as I know I'm not doing any wrong or harm to anyone, I am happy."

She also expressed her apologies to Estee Lauder over the negative comments her post has generated as she doesn't want to "bring the brand down".

In an interview with Singapore Kindness Movement in Dec 2022, Tay said that she decided to post videos on TikTok with Audrey because she wanted to spread awareness about kids with autism and how people can communicate with them.

Making Audrey's care her lifelong responsibility, Tay also shared in an earlier interview with CNA that she only dates men who accepts Audrey as they come as a package.

Tay added that it is hard for her to see her own future without considering her sister’s first, and that with or without a partner, what matters to her is that Audrey is with her and is happy.

“I want to be able to take care of her first, then I can think about myself,” she had shared.

