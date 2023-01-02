Item missing from order but no refund for Foodpanda customer

Where was her pig's tail noodle?

A customer was refused a refund by Foodpanda even though an item was missing from the order she received.

Stomp contributor HungryMe had ordered four items from Hock Prawn Mee in Jalan Besar on Dec 26.

"I ordered via pre-order and a Panda Box discount was applied," said the Stomp contributor.

"However, when the delivery arrived, I noted that an item from my order was missing."

It was the pig's tail noodle, listed as $9 on the Foodpanda.

"This led me to contact Foodpanda customer service and I can say I never expected what was about to happen," said the Stomp contributor.

"As seen in the screenshots, customer service agent Lisa noted the missing item but refused to refund me for the missing item. She stated that a refund could not be processed and after I kept chasing for a refund, the chat was abruptly ended by her."

In response to a Stomp query, a Foodpanda spokesman said: "Our customer service team has reached out to the customer to provide assistance and resolve the issue."

ALSO READ: Foodpanda clarifies after customer suspects cash-on-delivery scam

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.