'It's all for show': Woman posts video gifting phone to helper, gets slammed online for humblebragging

A woman posted a video of what she thought was a good deed to "spread positivity", but unfortunately didn't get the response she had hoped for.

The woman, who goes by the name Laurel, uploaded a 14-second video to TikTok on Monday (Feb 6), showing her buying a new Oppo phone for her helper of 13 years.

"Her phone recently broke down so I decided to gift her a new phone," Laurel wrote in her video, with a clip of her paying for the item at the store.

"I appreciate her so much," she added.

As she presented the gift to her helper, Laurel also gave her a hug.

Although Laurel's video managed to rack up more than 300,000 views in four days, some netizens weren't too enthralled by her actions.

Some of them questioned Laurel's intentions for posting the video, and remarked: "[It's] all for show."

Others wondered why she didn't buy a more expensive phone for her helper.

Addressing her detractors, Laurel uploaded another video on Thursday (Feb 9) to debunk some of the assumptions and "personal attacks" she received.

"My intention [for] the video was to spread some positivity, and remind people around me that amid celebrating the festive season, we can also show some appreciation [towards others] and spread love."

"I saw it as a heartening moment to share," she continued, adding that her helper has been with her family for 13 years for a reason.

"I feel it's not about how [big the gift is], but about how consistently you show appreciation to those who are always there for you."

Helper tears up after receiving phone from employer

In 2021, another domestic helper received a phone as a surprise birthday gift from her employers — despite working under them for less than a year.

While celebrating her birthday, the Filipino helper was presented with a gift box, which she unwrapped to reveal a Samsung Galaxy M32.

Upon receiving her present, the woman teared up, and thanked her employers.

In addition to the new phone, she was also gifted some new phone covers.

