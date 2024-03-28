'It's beginning to look a lot like Eid': Tampines residents illuminate neighbourhood with nostalgic festive decorations

Hartini Hariz was taken on a trip down memory lane after coming across her neighbours' decorations for Ramadan and Hari Raya.

The TikTok user posted a video of two units in Block 895 at Tampines Street 81 on Tuesday (March 26).

From colourful lights cascading down the windows to adorable display pieces on window ledges, the homeowners' festive spirit for the fasting month and upcoming holiday shines through.

One of the units boasts two inflatable dolls in traditional Malay attire, holding a sign which says "Ramadan Mubarak" (Blessed Ramadan).

The second unit has similar dolls sitting on a crescent-shaped moon, surrounded by bright lights.

"It's beginning to look like Eid is coming! The neighbour has come out to join in the Ramadan vibes," Hartini wrote in the caption.

Hartini told AsiaOne that one of the residents of the block had put up similar decorations during Ramadan last year, and had influenced a second neighbour to join in.

'Brings back happy memories'

In a wholesome exchange, Hartini's neighbour commented under the post to thank her for appreciating her decorations.

"I remember growing up seeing all the lights in Geylang Serai estate and i truly enjoyed and was mesmerised by the decorations. Thus the inspiration to keep it alive, especially during Ramadan," the neighbour explained.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@hartinihariz/video/7350289087984586002[/embed]

Hartini replied that she really appreciates the neighbour's efforts, adding that her "tired mood is gone" after looking at the lights late at night.

"Glad to hear that and I hope more people will follow suit to liven up the atmosphere," the neighbour said.

Hartini, 40, also told AsiaOne that decorations like these brought back a lot of happy Ramadan memories for her.

"We used to see so many houses put up these lights, but over the years [it's] not as much," she said.

The effort put in by these Tampines residents to celebrate Ramadan and Hari Raya also warmed the hearts of netizens, with some feeling the same nostalgia as Hartini.

One netizen said: "Yeah, [this is] the 90s vibe. I remember last time at Geylang, the pasar block was beautified by decorations by the residents."

"Cheers! I live smack in Geylang but my neighbours aren't like this. Every year I'm the only one who puts up decorations for Raya," another TikTok user commented.

When asked about the online response to her post, Hartini said: "I share the hope [with my neighbour] to bring back all the festive memories and I'm happy to see many people leave positive comments."

"Many have asked where to get the decorations, and I believe my neighbour has responded in the comments to share," she added.

