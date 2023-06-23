It's an expression, man retorts after being trolled for recording himself half-naked on bus and train

It might just be the Singapore heat, but a man recently posted a number of TikTok videos of himself half-naked on a bus and train, drawing brickbats.

One of the videos posted on May 23 by TikTok user Chiajitkiat on a public bus has attracted well over 64,000 views and 320 comments.

Unbothered that he is half-naked on public transport, this TikTok user, also known as Vincent, shared it online and wrote with a smiley: "Half-naked on a bus" drawing numerous comments with some calling his behaviour "indecent".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Chiajitkiat

Others however were impressed by Vincent's confidence to go topless on public transport.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Chiajitkiat

When asked by a TikTok user on what he gets out of doing this, Vincent responded: "It is an expression."

As a fitness-enthusiast, Vincent has also posted videos of himself exercising topless on trains.

A video of him doing his 300 squat challenge garnered 18,000 views.

Despite the negative comments, Vincent responded to netizens explaining that his behaviour was not indecent and that he simply wants to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Under Section 27A of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, any person who appears nude in a private place and is exposed to public view is criminally liable.

AsiaOne has reached out to Vincent and SMRT for comment.

ALSO READ: Man caught on video lying naked on Sembawang road, gets arrested

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.