It's an expression, man retorts after being trolled for recording himself half-naked on bus and train

It might just be the Singapore heat, but a man recently posted a number of TikTok videos of himself half-naked on a bus and train, drawing brickbats.
One of the videos posted on May 23 by TikTok user Chiajitkiat on a public bus has attracted well over 64,000 views and 320 comments.
Unbothered that he is half-naked on public transport, this TikTok user, also known as Vincent, shared it online and wrote with a smiley: "Half-naked on a bus" drawing numerous comments with some calling his behaviour "indecent".
Others however were impressed by Vincent's confidence to go topless on public transport.
When asked by a TikTok user on what he gets out of doing this, Vincent responded: "It is an expression."
As a fitness-enthusiast, Vincent has also posted videos of himself exercising topless on trains.
A video of him doing his 300 squat challenge garnered 18,000 views.https://www.tiktok.com/@chiajitkiat/video/7242952482802994434?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7199568537706120706
Despite the negative comments, Vincent responded to netizens explaining that his behaviour was not indecent and that he simply wants to promote a healthy lifestyle.
Under Section 27A of the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act, any person who appears nude in a private place and is exposed to public view is criminally liable.
AsiaOne has reached out to Vincent and SMRT for comment.
