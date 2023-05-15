Man caught on video lying naked on Sembawang road, gets arrested

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on Friday (May 12) after being caught on video lying naked on Sembawang Road, near Chong Pang Camp.

The dashcam footage was published on Instagram account Sgfollowsall.

The vehicle can be seen slowing down upon encountering the nude man on the road.

The man appeared unbothered as he continued to lie on the road despite the car inching towards him.

The police said they received a call for assistance along Sembawang Road at around 2:40am on Friday, reported The Straits Times.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted for public nudity, he may be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $2,000, or both.

ALSO READ: Prank or scam? Man lies down on Ang Mo Kio zebra crossing, then gets up and walks off

crystal.tan@asiaone.com