Prank or scam? Man lies down on Ang Mo Kio zebra crossing, then gets up and walks off

Prank, scam or just in need of a break?

A man was caught on camera lying down in the middle of a zebra crossing in Ang Mo Kio, then getting up and carrying on like nothing happened.

Stomp contributor Anonymous said he captured dashcam footage of the incident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 towards AMK Hub on Friday (March 24) morning.

In the video, a man in a red shirt can be seen already lying unmoving on the road as the car-cam driver approaches. Several seconds pass before the man suddenly gets up and continues crossing the road.

Anonymous did not share further details, but said: "Trying to fake accident claim?"

https://fb.watch/jx47BVx-mA/

The video has also been circulating online, with netizens speculating what the man was up to.

Some wondered if he was trying to do a "new TikTok challenge", a few said perhaps he just needed a nap, while others thought maybe he was suntanning.

There were also those in agreement with the Stomp contributor that this could be an accident scam.

What do you think?

