'It's an honour and privilege': Punggol residents in awe of being neighbours to Pope Francis during his stay

On Wednesday (Sept 11) afternoon, 84-year-old Annette Zhao joined hundreds of people braving the pouring rain to welcome Pope Francis in a sleepy Punggol estate.

The retired teacher managed only to catch a brief glimpse of the 87-year-old pontiff as his Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrived at St. Francis Xavier Retreat Centre for a private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus.

"It's a fleeting moment, but I'm feeling so blessed," Zhao told AsiaOne from her home along Ponggol Seventeenth Avenue, which is right next to the retreat centre.

With the Pope reportedly choosing to stay at St. Francis Xavier Retreat Centre for the duration of his three-day visit in Singapore, the elderly woman was hoping for longer interactions with her unexpected new neighbour.

Zhao only learnt about the Pope's humble choice of accommodation after speaking to another resident while the security checkpoint was set up in the area on Monday.

“How many people can say they have the Pope as their neighbour, even if it's only for a few days?" she said.

Officially opened in 1988, St Francis Xavier Retreat Centre is used as a gathering area for devout Catholics to pray and meditate.

'I believe he will be very comfortable here'

The next morning, several well-wishers — some came as early as 6.30am — stood outside the retreat centre in hopes of seeing Pope Francis.

The Pope waved to the cheering crowd as he made his way to Parliament House at around 8.40am.

According to a sign at the security checkpoint outside St. Francis Xavier Retreat Centre, Ponggol Seventeenth Avenue will be closed until Friday (Sept 13), the last day of the Pope's visit.

Speaking to AsiaOne, other residents — many of them devout Catholics — were in awe that the leader of the Catholic Church is in their estate.

"I was so excited. I told my parents and friends about it," said housewife Marianna Chai, 50.

Father Emmanuel Noel, who lives in a house opposite Zhao's, said: "It's an honour and privilege. We don't have to travel to Rome to know that he's just a couple of steps away.

"The Pope has always been a simple man since the day he was elected. Coming to St. Francis Xavier Retreat Centre in its quiet neighbourhood suits him very well. I believe he will be very comfortable here."

Noel is from the Discalced Carmelite Friars in Singapore.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Basil, who lives with his grandparents, said that the additional security in his neighbourhood for this period was a blessing in disguise.

"We're benefiting from this, as there have been several housebreaking incidents in the area recently," he said.

