'It's not safe out there': Woman says man masturbating in Punggol chased after her

While it's generally safe to be out and about solo late at night in Singapore, one woman, who goes by the name Valerie, found that one shouldn't take that for granted.

This woman recounted in a recent TikTok video on Oct 29 about how she was on her way home around midnight the day before when she encountered a man allegedly masturbating in the middle of a field near Punggol interchange.

Valerie shared that she initially thought that this man was just "scratching his crotch".

But to her horror, as she got nearer, she realised this man – who looked like he was in his 40s – was satisfying another itch, he was masturbating.

She then walked quickly past him but unfortunately, things didn't go as smoothly as she had hoped.

"The guy turns around and starts speed walking or like running towards me," she said, posting this video in hopes of raising awareness among others who live in the neighbourhood.

The worst part? He did it all while still holding onto his genitals and "getting it on", she described.

The panicked Valerie ran and fortunately, the man stopped following her.

However, Valerie said she witnessed that brazen man allegedly doing the same thing exposing himself to yet another girl who was crossing the field.

Valerie shared that she had filmed this down but did not include the clips in her TikTok.

In the comments, she also told a netizen that she had considered submitting the video to the police but decided against it as it "didn't have a clear view of what he looked like [and] what he was wearing".

At the end of that video, she urged others who live in that area to try and get someone to send them home if possible.

"It's not safe out there, stay safe," she concluded.

Apparently, this isn't the first time something like this has happened in Punggol, with some netizens sharing similar incidents.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Qrtemic

AsiaOne has reached out to Valerie for comment.

Under Section 294(a) of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, the offence of obscene act in public place carries an imprisonment term which may extend to three months, or with fine, or both.

In July 2020, a 66-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exposing his genitals to several women at a bus stop along Punggol Field Road.

