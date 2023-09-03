'It's a sore sight': Foreign flag spotted at Balestier condo balcony removed

Update:

The foreign national flag has since been removed.

Original article:

As many were displaying the Singapore flag to celebrate National Day, a flag of a foreign country was spotted hanging outside a balcony at a condominium in Balestier.

The foreign flag also has a crescent moon but only one star.

"It's the Pakistani flag at The Ansley condominium," said a Stomp contributor who shared a photo of the green-and-white flag two storeys below a red-and-white Singapore flag displayed at the same building.

The Stomp contributor explained why it bothered him.

"According to the Singapore Statutes, the National Emblems (Control of Display) Act states that displaying any flag or national emblem that is not of Singapore in public is considered an offence," said the Stomp contributor.

"I just feel that if someone is not following the rules then it's not fair for the others who follow it. Also, the fact that in a sea of Singapore flags, it is a sore sight to see some other flag during the National Day celebration period."

In January, another foreign flag was spotted hanging outside the balcony of another condominium. It was a China flag at a condo in Bukit Batok.

The penalty for the illegal display of foreign national emblems by an individual is a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment for up to six months, or both.

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.