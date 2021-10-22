'It's time to let go': Taufik Batisah says bye to Jurong maisonette he bought with savings 12 years ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore Idol-turned-property agent Taufik Batisah has sold the first home he bought 12 years ago.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Oct 18), he shared photos of the Housing Board (HDB) maisonette in 910 Jurong West Street 91, as well as a snap of him and his wife Sheena Akbal standing in the empty space.

"This was the first house that I bought with all of my savings 12 years ago," he wrote.

Back then, he and his mother shared the maisonette. Six years later, his wife moved in after they got married.

"Many beautiful memories were created. It's not easy but it's time to let go," said the 39-year-old, who shot to fame 17 years ago when he won the first season of reality show Singapore Idol.

He joined his elder brother Mustaffa Batisah as a registered property agent under the name Batisah Bros Property in 2019.

"I need to practise what I preach to my clients. It's important to prepare for your retirement early. When the numbers are right, you need to make the move," he said.

A check on HDB's website on resale flat prices shows that a maisonette in his block sold for $620,000 in August.