'It's very safe today': Provocatively-dressed women seen approaching men outside People's Park Centre massage parlour

"Massage parlour" workers at a shop within People's Park Centre have reportedly been brazenly soliciting for business, approaching passersby with clandestine offers.

One masseuse allegedly proclaimed that authorities had just conducted a spot-check the day before, so "it's very safe today", Shin Min Daily News reported on Saturday (Feb 24).

A Shin Min Daily News reader surnamed Zhang, 55, told the paper in a tip-off that she would often see sexily-dressed women in revealing outfits approaching men outside the shop located on the third floor.

A video which was supplied to Shin Min showed one of the women dressed provocatively in a red dress, laughing as she lightly touches a middle-aged man on the arm. Another photo showed the woman appearing to adjust her top while in conversation with the man.

A 32-year-old man who was interviewed by the Chinese evening daily affirmed that at least one shop one the third floor provides "special services" of a sexual nature.

The man, surnamed Yu, told Shin Min that he'd gone into the shop intending to get a normal massage. However, he was swiftly led into the back of the shop before the masseuse turned off the lights, closed the doors and drew the curtains.

The woman then asked him what service he would like while touching him suggestively. She also informed him of the price list for the different offerings.

The services range in price from $50 to $150, and can even involve more than one masseuse, reported Shin Min.

"To try and get out of the situation, I expressed my worry that a spot-check would be conducted by authorities," said Yu.

The woman merely sneered and told Yu: "There was a check just yesterday, they won't come today. You can rest assured and enjoy the service."

Yu shared that when he insisted in not taking up any of the special services, the woman's demeanour changed.

"When I told her I just want a normal massage, she became unhappy and blamed me for not telling her before she closed the doors and said that I had wasted her time."

The woman later told Yu that a regular massage takes more effort and the earnings are meagre, so she does not entertain customers who only want a massage.

According to the Shin Min, there are at least 20 massage parlours on the third floor of the mall alone, with a line of dolled-up women sitting outside and within the shops.

A reporter from Shin Min who was at the mall also observed what Yu had said to be true, as whenever a male customer entered the shop, the women would close the doors and turn off the lights.

When interviewed, employees of several legitimate wellness centres located nearby stated that they were not affected by the shady massage parlours as they serve a different pool of customers.

However some business owners accused these massage parlours of tarnishing the image of the mall, potentially driving away customers.

