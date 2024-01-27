No happy ending: Massage parlours found offering illicit services will be removed from CDC voucher scheme

The Community Development Council (CDC) has said that they would "not hesitate to remove" massage parlours found offering illicit services from the CDC voucher scheme, reported Today.

Online advertisements from shady massage parlours reportedly sprouted up online this month, claiming to accept CDC vouchers which are meant to help cushion the effects of inflation.

Some of these ads offering dubious services including "hot oil prostate treatment" have popped up on public group chats on Telegram, and Facebook pages and groups.

Three such posts were seen by AsiaOne, which contacted the massage parlours. When asked about their "special services", these parlours denied offering them.

An employee at one parlour, located in Jurong East, told AsiaOne that they do accept CDC vouchers at the establishment but did not elaborate on how many customers used the vouchers there.

An employee at a massage parlour in Hougang gave a similar answer.

Today had reported that when one of their reporters patronised two massage establishments which accepted CDC vouchers earlier this month, he was offered "special services" of a sexual nature midway through the regular massage.

The reporter declined the offer and left after the regular massage was done, paying in cash. He then subsequently filed two police reports and notified the CDC that same day, Today said.

Responding to Today's queries on whether the CDC conducts checks on these establishments, the council said that it guides merchants on the scheme and its terms and conditions before it onboards those that are eligible.

"However, if any participating merchants are deemed to be offering illicit services, we will not hesitate to remove them from the scheme," the council added.

Some of the current terms and conditions for the vouchers listed on the CDC website say that they are "not valid for purchase of lottery products, petrol, diesel, alcohol or cigarettes".

The January 2024 CDC vouchers will be disbursed to about 1.27 million Singaporean households and cost the Government $635 million.

More than 450,000 households have claimed their vouchers as of Jan 3.

AsiaOne has contacted the CDC for comment.

