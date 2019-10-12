Jail and fine for man who posed as HDB-approved contractor to cheat residents

A man, who ran a renovation firm and posed as an HDB-approved contractor before misleading residents into engaging his services, has been jailed and fined.

Gary Lau targeted 15 people, including seven senior citizens, from March last year to this March and cheated 10 of them of $1,860. He attempted to cheat the remaining five people, a district court heard on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The Singaporean conducted so-called inspections of his victims' flats, then convinced them that patching works had to be carried out on the walls or ceilings. He would then collect cash deposits or full payments from them.

Lau used to own a company called Home Patching Contractor before transferring its ownership to a woman in November last year. He currently owns a firm called Teamwork General Contractor.

Some homeowners later realised that he was not a contractor approved by the Housing Board and tried to get back their deposits.

He rebuffed most of them by pointing out that the invoices he had issued stated that deposits collected were non-refundable.

A former Chinese national, Lau, 56, was sentenced on Tuesday (Dec 10) to six months' jail and a fine of $2,400.

He pleaded guilty to four cheating charges involving $1,050 as well as one count each of assault and harassment.

Twelve other charges, mainly for cheating offences involving the remaining amount, were considered during sentencing.