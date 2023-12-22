Jail for Australian man who made bomb threat on Perth-bound Scoot flight, causing plane to U-turn back to Singapore

SINGAPORE — An Australian man whose fake bomb threat caused a Scoot flight to U-turn back to Singapore has been sentenced to six months' jail.

Hawkins Kevin Francis, 30, pleaded guilty on Dec 22 to one charge of making false threats of terrorist acts contravening the United Nations (Anti-Terrorism Measures) Regulations.

His actions on board Flight TR16 on Oct 12, 2023, forced the flight headed for Perth, Australia, to turn back about an hour after take-off.

The plane was escorted by two F-15SG fighter jets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force on its return to Changi Airport.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Chua said Francis, who was travelling with his wife from Phuket to Perth via Singapore, wanted to be arrested after the plane landed at Perth to avoid his social problems.

DPP Chua said he had a relapse of schizophrenia and a major depressive episode which contributed to his offence.

For making false threats of terrorist acts, Francis could have been fined up to $500,000, jailed for up to 10 years or both.

