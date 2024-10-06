'Janitor's uniform': Netizens have field day over Ong Beng Seng's $500 shirt in court

Shortly after pictures of billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng arriving at the State Courts on Friday (Oct 4) circulated online, some netizens seemed to be more focused on what the 78-year-old was wearing.

Ong made a brief appearance in court to receive two charges related to former transport minister S Iswaran — abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts, and obstruction of justice in court.

Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to point out that Ong's blue short-sleeved shirt was from American label Thom Browne, known for clothing with a distinctive striped design on the pockets or sleeves.

Ong has reportedly been spotted wearing Thom Browne shirts on several occasions.

A quick check by AsiaOne shows that the shirt retails for about £287 (S$500).

Comments about the price of Ong's shirt quickly surfaced online, with netizens on HardwareZone forum remarking that $500 was "small change" to him.

Despite its hefty price tag, some remarked that the shirt resembled a "janitor's uniform".

One wrote: "I honestly thought it was some patch work done at the breast pocket of a pasar malam shirt."

Ong left the State Courts shortly after his charges were read to him, and his case was adjourned to Nov 15. He did not indicate his plea, and remains out on $800,000 bail.

If convicted of abetment under Section 165, he could face a fine, or be jailed up to two years, or both.

The penalty for the obstruction of justice is jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

