Ong Beng Seng charged with abetting public servant and obstructing justice in Iswaran's case

Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng was charged with abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts, and obstruction of justice in court on Friday (Oct 4).

Ong did not indicate how he would plead to the charges.

His defence lawyer is seeking six weeks' adjournment to take further instructions, reported CNA. His bail was also extended.

Ong had arrived at the State Courts at about 2.20pm.

The 78-year-old was dressed in a short-sleeved shirt, and was accompanied by four others, including his lawyer Aaron Lee from Allen and Gledhill.

Declining to answer any questions from the media, Ong told them: "Please don't make me fall."

Closer to the entrance, a minder asked the media to make space for the group.

Ong, who is the chairman of Formula One (F1) promoter Singapore GP, was first arrested by CPIB in July 2023 amid a graft probe involving former transport minister S Iswaran, but was released on $800,000 bail.

Iswaran was handed a one-year sentence on Oct 3 after pleading guilty to a total of five charges — four for obtaining gifts as a public servant under Section 165, and one charge for the obstruction of justice under Section 204A.

The Attorney General's Chambers (AGC) said then that it would take a decision in respect to Ong after Iswaran pleaded guilty.

Two of Iswaran's charges are related to Ong.

These pertain to the F1 Green Room tickets he received from Ong in September 2017, and an all-expenses paid trip to Doha in December 2022 — gifts worth more than $380,000.

If convicted of abetment under Section 165, Ong could face a fine, or be jailed up to two years, or both.

Those found guilty of the obstruction of justice may face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

The case has been adjourned to pre-trial conference at 9am on Nov 15, reported CNA.

Ong and his entourage left State Courts at about 2.40pm.

ALSO READ: Billionaire hotelier Ong Beng Seng to be charged over Iswaran’s case, HPL halts trading

editor@asiaone.com