Iswaran pleads guilty to amended charges at start of trial

[UPDATE 10.45am] Iswaran has pleaded guilty to five charges in court at the start of his trial on Tuesday (Sept 24) morning.

"Your Honour, I plead guilty," he told Justice Vincent Hoong, who is presiding over the case.

In a turn of events, the prosecution amended the charges, dropping two charges for corruption against Iswaran.

They proceeded with four counts of obtaining valuable items as a public servant under Section 165 of the Penal code, as well as one count of obstructing the course of justice.

30 other charges will be taken in consideration for sentencing, CNA reported.

Former transport minister S Iswaran arrived at the High Court at 9.25am on Tuesday (Sept 24) to defend himself against 35 criminal charges.

The 62-year-old was accompanied by one of his lawyers Navin Thevar as he entered the premises.

Iswaran's legal team is headed by heavyweight Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

Iswaran has been accused of obtaining items worth more than $400,000 from Ong Beng Seng, billionaire hotelier and chairman of Formula One (F1) race promoter Singapore GP, as well as David Lum, managing director of mainboard-listed construction company Lum Chang Holdings.

The items include tickets to F1 races, football matches and musical shows allegedly obtained from Ong, and bottles of whisky, golf clubs and a Brompton bicycle allegedly obtained from Lum.

Lawyers for the former minister, however, reportedly described Ong and Lum as Iswaran's close friends and said these items were simply gifts.

Ong and Lum have reportedly not been charged with any offence.

Rarely used provision

32 of the 35 charges Iswaran is facing come under Section 165 of the Penal Code which makes it an offence for a public servant to accept or obtain anything of value, for free or for inadequate payment, from any person with whom he is involved in an official capacity.

This rarely used provision has been part of Singapore's criminal legislation since 1871.

The prescribed punishment for each charge of a public servant unlawfully obtaining valuable items is up to two years in prison, a fine, or both.

He also faces two other counts of corruption and one of obstruction of justice.

Those found guilty of obstructing the course of justice will face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.

Iswaran resigned as Transport Minister and Member of Parliament on Jan this year after being handed the first 27 criminal charges, reported The Business Times.

