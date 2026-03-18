Singapore-Japan relationship provides firm foundations for navigating changed world: PM Wong

The Singapore-Japan relationship has evolved significantly over the past 60 years and serves as a strong foundation for navigating an uncertain global landscape, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In a world marked by intense uncertainty, fragmentation and disruption, there is much more that the two like-minded countries can do together, he said in an op-ed for Japanese publication Nikkei ahead of his three-day visit to Japan starting on Tuesday (March 17).

PM Wong said the bilateral relationship began with Singapore receiving assistance and investments from Japan, but evolved into one that is multifaceted and mutually beneficial.

Beginning in the 1970s, major Japanese companies like Toshiba, Sumitomo and Mitsui set up operations in Singapore, creating jobs and establishing a manufacturing base in Singapore's fledging economy.

The Republic then benefited from Japan's investments into Singapore in the 1980s, which brought expertise and technology that were crucial for Singapore's transition from labour-intensive production to capital-intensive industrialisation, he said.

PM Wong noted that Singapore and Japan had grown comfortable working with each other by the 1990s, which led to a collaboration in 1994 where Japan launched its first initiative to provide technical assistance to third countries – a program that continues today as the Japan-Singapore Partnership for the 21st Century.

2002 was a milestone year for the two nations, he said, marking a major new phase with the signing of the Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement — Singapore's first free trade agreement with a major economy, and Japan's very first FTA with any country.

Economic cooperation has since expanded to include the region and beyond, as both countries are part of several international partnerships like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

"Now, we are jointly taking the lead to address critical issues of our time," said PM Wong, citing the the digitalisation of trade. The two countries facilitated the conclusion of the e-commerce agreement (ECA) together with Australia, delivering the world's first baseline rules on e-commerce with the support of 72 co-sponsors.

Looking ahead, PM Wong said Singapore and Japan can strengthen their "already robust economic ties". As countries that participate in many of the same regional, plurilateral, and international initiatives, Singapore and Japan should "build on these foundations to ensure economic resilience and shared prosperity".

The two countries can also pursue new opportunities in the digital economy. "Together, we can shape international standards, including through the ECA, and promote trusted cross-border data flows that are essential for digital trade," he said.

Additionally, PM Wong said that both sides can collaborate more in frontier areas like artificial intelligence, quantum, and space. "By combining complementary strengths, we can jointly harness the technologies of the future," he said, referencing Japan's advanced technological capabilities and Singapore's thriving research and innovation ecosystem.

The two countries can also deepen their collaboration with Asean, said PM Wong, suggesting that they leverage the Asean-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to advance regional priorities like the Asean Power Grid.

Lastly, he said that deeper cooperation across the wider region is needed, building on Japan's existing initiatives in many areas, including security-related efforts such as counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

"Singapore has long taken the view that Japan can play a larger role in promoting peace and stability in the region. At the same time, we recognise that historical experiences continue to shape perspectives in some countries," he said.

"We hope Japan will continue its efforts to build trust and confidence, so that together we can maintain a safe and stable regional environment."

Commemorating the 60 years of ties, PM Wong said that the Singapore-Japan partnership is already strong, which "puts us in a good position to co-imagine, co-create, and co-evolve an exciting new chapter of Singapore-Japan ties".

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dana.leong@asiaone.com