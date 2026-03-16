PM Wong to make 3-day official visit to Japan, meet PM Sanae Takaichi

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Japan from March 17 (Tuesday) to March 19 for an official visit as part of his introductory visits to key partners in the region. This will be his first visit to the country as head of government.

PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, has visited neighbouring Southeast Asian countries and key partners in Asia, such as China and South Korea, since taking over the premiership from Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong in May 2024.

"The upcoming visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Japan," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Monday.

PM Wong will meet with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and the two leaders are expected to use the occasion to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties, and also to elevate bilateral relations between the two countries.

During PM Wong's visit to South Korea in November 2025, the two countries launched a strategic partnership, agreeing to work more closely in a range of areas such as trade, sustainability and defence technology.

They later exchanged five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) covering areas of cooperation such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, nuclear technology, and science and technology, during South Korea President Lee Jae-myung's visit on March 2.

Meanwhile, Singapore and China established an All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership during then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's visit to China in 2023.

At the 21st Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation meeting in December last year, Singapore and China inked 27 agreements spanning several areas of cooperation including education, financial cooperation and food.

This was preceded by eight MOUs — covering green and digital digital economy; food safety; green development; green and digital shipping corridor; emergency management; information and communications technology; third-country training; and third-party market collaboration in Suzhou — exchanged during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's visit to Singapore in October 2025.

PM Wong is also expected to visit Hainan to attend the Boao Forum for Asia from March 24 to 27.

In her recent speech at Business China's Special Speaker Series on March 6, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann suggested that Singapore and Japan may further collaborate in areas such as digital economy, the green transition, emerging technology, and security.

Japan is currently one of Singapore's most significant economic partners, consistently ranking among the top 10 of the city state's partners in trade and investment.

PM Wong will also hold meetings with other senior Japanese political and business leaders and meet with overseas Singaporeans based there during a reception in Tokyo.

He will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Science and Technology Dr Tan See Leng, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann, Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam and Minister of State for Defence Desmond Choo.

During PM Wong's absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will be the Acting Prime Minister.

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editor@asiaone.com